    1AD CG Visits 1-37 AR in Germany [Image 5 of 10]

    1AD CG Visits 1-37 AR in Germany

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Focused engagement, leaders of the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, have a discussion with Maj. Gen. James P. Eisenhower, commander of the 1st Armored Division at the Grafenẅohr Training Area, Germany on December 16, 2023. Discussions revolved around the brigade's impact and readiness in collaboration with NATO Allies and partners. Einsenhower’s visit pushed leaders to discuss their armored brigade's impact on interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, training and overall readiness in the European theater. His visit consisted of thanking soldiers serving overseas for their service and giving them a sense of home during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

