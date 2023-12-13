1AD CG Visits 1-37 AR in Germany

Maj. Gen James P. Eisenhower, commander of the 1st Armored Division, surveys a Bradley Fighting Vehicle range from the tower during the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment’s Bradley Gunnery exercise at the Grafenẅohr Training Area, Germany on December 16, 2023. Einsenhower’s visit pushed leaders to discuss their armored brigade's impact on interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, training and overall readiness in the European theater. His visit consisted of thanking soldiers serving overseas for their service and giving them a sense of home during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

