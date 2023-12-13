Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Jarman, a civil engineer squadron explosive ordnance technician, completes a kettlebell exercise repetition during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge at a deployed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. The workout honors the EOD technicians who have made the ultimate sacrifice since 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
