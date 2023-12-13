U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility perform various exercises as a team during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge, Dec. 9, 2023. Deployed members often use workouts like this to build morale, maintain fitness and make new connections with fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 05:52 Photo ID: 8172899 VIRIN: 231209-F-VR222-3270 Resolution: 3549x2370 Size: 991.52 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.