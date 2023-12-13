Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians [Image 9 of 10]

    Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility perform various exercises as a team during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge, Dec. 9, 2023. Deployed members often use workouts like this to build morale, maintain fitness and make new connections with fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

