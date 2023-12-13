Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dustin Chapman, a civil engineer squadron facility systems superintendent, performs a box step-up exercise during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge at a deployed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Airmen worked together in teams of up to four members to complete the workouts to honor the memory of EOD technicians who gave their lives in service to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

