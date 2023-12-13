Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians

U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility perform a buddy exercise during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge, Dec. 9, 2023. The workout honors the EOD technicians who have made the ultimate sacrifice since 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 05:52
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
