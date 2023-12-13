U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility perform a buddy exercise during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge, Dec. 9, 2023. The workout honors the EOD technicians who have made the ultimate sacrifice since 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 05:52 Photo ID: 8172897 VIRIN: 231209-F-VR222-2799 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.39 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.