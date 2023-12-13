Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians [Image 6 of 10]

    Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Avila, a civil engineer squadron electrical power production journeyman, completes a repetition during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge at a deployed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Deployed members often use workouts like this to build morale, maintain fitness and make new connections with fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 05:52
    VIRIN: 231209-F-VR222-2782
    This work, Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #EOD

