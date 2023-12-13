Deployed Airmen Complete Memorial Workout Challenge to Honor Fallen EOD Technicians

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Avila, a civil engineer squadron electrical power production journeyman, completes a repetition during an explosive ordnance disposal memorial workout challenge at a deployed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Deployed members often use workouts like this to build morale, maintain fitness and make new connections with fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

