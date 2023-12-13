Pacific Partnership 24-1: Palau Presidential Visit

Palau’s President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. (center) and U.S. Ambassador to Palau, the Honorable Joel Ehrendreich, pose with U.S. Embassy Koror team members and U.S. Navy Lt. Joseph Frana, mission chaplain for Pacific Partnership 24-1, in the president's office after a morning religious prayer time, Dec. 18, 2023. Now in it's 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

