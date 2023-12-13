Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Palau Presidential Visit

    PALAU

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Palau’s President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. (center) and U.S. Ambassador to Palau, the Honorable Joel Ehrendreich, pose with U.S. Embassy Koror team members and U.S. Navy Lt. Joseph Frana, mission chaplain for Pacific Partnership 24-1, in the president's office after a morning religious prayer time, Dec. 18, 2023. Now in it's 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Palau
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

