    2023 Chiefs of Defense Conference in Fiji [Image 12 of 16]

    2023 Chiefs of Defense Conference in Fiji

    FIJI

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Senior military leaders attend the 25th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense (CHODs) conference, in Nadi, Fiji, on Aug. 15. The conference was co-hosted by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and USINDOPACOM, and it brought together senior military leaders from 27 countries to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 00:27
    Photo ID: 8172726
    VIRIN: 230815-N-BD629-1243
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Chiefs of Defense Conference in Fiji [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fiji
    CHOD
    CHODs

