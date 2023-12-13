Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) Change of Command | Lt. Blinsky

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) Change of Command | Lt. Blinsky

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

    U.S. Coast Guard photo of Lt. Joseph Blinsky, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343).

    -Alameda, California (July 2, 2018)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 22:18
    Photo ID: 8172616
    VIRIN: 180702-G-G2014-1001
    Resolution: 1970x2252
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Web Views: 55
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) Change of Command | Lt. Blinsky, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commanding Officer
    USCGC Tern (WPB-87343)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT