Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Joseph Blinsky

    Lt. Joseph Blinsky

    BAHRAIN

    07.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Maui (WPB 1304)

    Naval Support Activity Bahrain (July 6, 2020) - U.S. Navy photo of Lt. Joseph Blinsky, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Maui (WPB 1304).

    (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 8172609
    VIRIN: 200706-G-G2014-1002
    Resolution: 1071x1500
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Joseph Blinsky, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commanding Officer
    USCGC Maui (WPB-1304)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT