Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (December 14, 2023) Graduates of the Tri-Service Optician School's Class 23010 shake hands with distinguished guests at the conclusion of their graduation at Nelson Chapel onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

