    Holiday Concert at Historic Liberty Station [Image 12 of 14]

    Holiday Concert at Historic Liberty Station

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Frederick Kern, the band master of Marine Band San Diego, plays guitar during the 2023 holiday concert at Liberty Station in San Diego, Dec. 9, 2023. The concert is annual and featured Marine musicians performing a variety of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. The Marine Corps Bands inspire patriotism and represent American values through music. Kern is from Easton, Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 22:05
    Photo ID: 8172592
    VIRIN: 231209-M-RX595-1964
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: EASTON, MD, US
    TAGS

    Marine
    San Diego
    USMC
    Music
    concert
    USMCnews

