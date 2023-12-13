Holiday Concert at Historic Liberty Station 

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan Lester, tuba player of Marine Band San Diego, performs during the 2023 holiday concert at Liberty Station in San Diego, Dec. 9, 2023. The concert is annual and featured Marine musicians performing a variety of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. The Marine Corps Bands inspire patriotism and represent American values through music. Lester is from Grand Junction, Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

