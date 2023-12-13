Holiday Concert at Historic Liberty Station 

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Colin Blaney, a Marine musician with Marine Band San Diego, plays his trumpet during the 2023 holiday concert at Liberty Station in San Diego, Dec. 9, 2023. The concert is annual and featured Marine musicians performing a variety of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. The Marine Corps Bands inspire patriotism and represent American values through music. Blaney is from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

