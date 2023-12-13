2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert

Santa Clause throws candy to the audience during the annual 2d MARDIV Jazz Band Holiday Concert at the Base Theater in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band performed a variety of traditional and modern holiday music for Marines, Sailors, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

Date Taken: 12.16.2023
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US