U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Pellon, a Miami, Florida native and the conductor of the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band, speaks to a child on stage during the annual 2d MARDIV Jazz Band Holiday Concert at the Base Theater in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band performed a variety of traditional and modern holiday music for Marines, Sailors, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8172506
|VIRIN:
|231216-M-VO343-1031
|Resolution:
|5158x3439
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT