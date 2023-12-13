U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Pellon, a Miami, Florida native and the conductor of the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band, speaks to a child on stage during the annual 2d MARDIV Jazz Band Holiday Concert at the Base Theater in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band performed a variety of traditional and modern holiday music for Marines, Sailors, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 18:37 Photo ID: 8172506 VIRIN: 231216-M-VO343-1031 Resolution: 5158x3439 Size: 9.35 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.