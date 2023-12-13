2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert Worth, center, the commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), Col. Robert Hallett, right, the assistant division commander of 2d MARDIV, and families stand for the playing of the National Anthem during the annual 2d MARDIV Jazz Band Holiday Concert in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band performed a variety of traditional and modern holiday music for Marines, Sailors, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

Date Taken: 12.16.2023
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US