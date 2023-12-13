Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert [Image 1 of 7]

    2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexa Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band perform during the annual 2d MARDIV Jazz Band Holiday Concert at the Base Theater in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band performed a variety of traditional and modern holiday music for Marines, Sailors, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MARDIV Band Holiday Concert [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    performance
    holiday
    celebrate
    season

