Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from VADM Skubic, CCM Dyer and Logistics Lenny!

    Happy Holidays from VADM Skubic, CCM Dyer and Logistics Lenny!

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.1603

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA's mascot, Logistics Lenny, is all smiles because he's posing with DLA Director, VADM Michelle Skubic, and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor, CCM U.S. Air Force Alvin Dyer to wish all of you a very Happy Holiday!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.1603
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 15:04
    Photo ID: 8172436
    VIRIN: 031217-D-LU733-3112
    Resolution: 2400x1800
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from VADM Skubic, CCM Dyer and Logistics Lenny!, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LogisticsLenny

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT