DLA's mascot, Logistics Lenny, is all smiles because he's posing with DLA Director, VADM Michelle Skubic, and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor, CCM U.S. Air Force Alvin Dyer to wish all of you a very Happy Holiday!
|Date Taken:
|12.17.1603
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8172436
|VIRIN:
|031217-D-LU733-3112
|Resolution:
|2400x1800
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from VADM Skubic, CCM Dyer and Logistics Lenny!, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT