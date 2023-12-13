Yorktown, Va. (December 16, 2023) Captain Scott Rae, Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Training Center-Yorktown delivers remarks during a Wreaths Across America event at Yorktown National Cemetery. The event brought in over 250 visitors, along with servicemembers from Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex. Over 1,200 wreaths were placed on headstones during this annual event. Wreaths Across America honors military members and their families, and remembers those who served. Volunteers placed wreaths on fallen service members’ gravestones, and displayed ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service. Through Wreaths Across America, more than 2.4 million veteran graves received wreaths at 3,136 locations across the nation. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember our fallen U.S. troops, honor those who serve and teach new generations about the value of freedom through the service and sacrifice of veterans. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 23:22 Photo ID: 8172278 VIRIN: 231216-N-TG517-2348 Resolution: 4865x2848 Size: 3.29 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Across America event at Yorktown National Cemetery [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.