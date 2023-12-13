Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America event at Yorktown National Cemetery

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 16, 2023) David Ahrens, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 75, lays a wreath in honor of the 93,129 U.S. servicemembers from all branches whose last known status was either a Prisoner of War or Missing in Action during the annual Wreaths Across America event at Yorktown National Cemetery. The event brought in over 250 visitors, along with servicemembers from Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex. Over 1,200 wreaths were placed on headstones during this annual event. Wreaths Across America honors military members and their families, and remembers those who served. Volunteers placed wreaths on fallen service members’ gravestones, and displayed ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service. Through Wreaths Across America, more than 2.4 million veteran graves received wreaths at 3,136 locations across the nation. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember our fallen U.S. troops, honor those who serve and teach new generations about the value of freedom through the service and sacrifice of veterans. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America event at Yorktown National Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Yorktown National Cemetery
    Yorktown National Battlefield

