    YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies [Image 2 of 2]

    YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare provides keynote remarks at a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Yuma's Desert Lawn Cemetery on December 16, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 8172188
    VIRIN: 231216-O-PB483-8800
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies [Image 2 of 2], by James Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies
    YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies

    Yuma Proving Ground command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

