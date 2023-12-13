Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 56 of 58]

    32nd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers assigned to 832nd Ordinance Battalion attend the 32nd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 16, 2023. The soldiers came to ANC to remember U.S. Army Sgt. James Slape from 832nd Ordinance Battalion and others interred in Section 60. On this day, more than 30,000 volunteers placed approximately 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 14:27
    Photo ID: 8172151
    VIRIN: 231216-A-IW468-6520
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.45 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 32nd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 58 of 58], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

