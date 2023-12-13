Volunteers participate in the 32nd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 16, 2023. On this day, more than 30,000 volunteers placed approximately 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 14:27 Photo ID: 8172148 VIRIN: 231216-A-IW468-3174 Resolution: 4972x3315 Size: 8.03 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 32nd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 58 of 58], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.