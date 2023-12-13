Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Keira DiNuzzo, the 3rd Infantry Division's deputy secretary of the general staff ,and Maj. Nicholas Stave, the operations officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, apply primer to the walls at an orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland, Dec. 16, 2023. Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division repaired walls at the orphanage in preparation for a fresh coat of paint. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

