Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland [Image 1 of 5]

    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato  

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Pulliam, a Georgia Army National Guard Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, patches a wall at an orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland, Dec. 15, 2023. Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, repaired walls at the orphanage in preparation for a fresh coat of paint. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 8172064
    VIRIN: 231215-Z-EJ222-1002
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland
    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland
    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland
    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland
    Dogface Soldiers lend a helping hand at local orphanage in Boleslawiec, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT