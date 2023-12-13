Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Marne troops attend local holiday celebration in Orzysz, Poland [Image 3 of 4]

    Task Force Marne troops attend local holiday celebration in Orzysz, Poland

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Richard Sheridan, a gunner, and Spc. Albert Emmanuel Pisco Johnson, a driver, both with Alpha “Animal” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, receive some gingerbread cookies from local residents during a local holiday event for the town of Orzysz, Poland, Dec. 16, 2023. Task Force Marne Soldiers visited a community center Orzysz to partake in holiday festivities with the local community. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 13:29
    Location: ORZYSZ, PL
    This work, Task Force Marne troops attend local holiday celebration in Orzysz, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

