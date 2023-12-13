Task Force Marne troops attend local holiday celebration in Orzysz, Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha “Animal” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, interact with a community member during a holiday event for the town of Orzysz, Poland, Dec. 16, 2023. Task Force Marne Soldiers visited a community center in Orzysz to partake in holiday festivities with the community. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

