John Crutchfield III, the president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, alongside his spouse Sheila Crutchfield, speak with Soldiers and other Fort Cavazos Good Neighbor Program partners during the holiday reception held at the III Armored Corps Headquarters on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The holiday reception was held to build camaraderie amongst command teams and the Good Neighbor Program partners within the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8172057
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-LC019-1148
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
