U.S. Army Spc. Robert Cook, left, and Sgt. Ben Pennington, right, both assigned to the First Cavalry Division Band, play Christmas music for the Soldiers and Fort Cavazos Good Neighbor Program partners attending the holiday reception held at the III Corps Headquarters building on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Morse)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8172050
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-YK151-4391
|Resolution:
|4756x3171
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT