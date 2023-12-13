III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, the command sergeant major of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, gives a speech during the holiday reception held at the III Armored Corps Headquarters on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. During the speech he thanked everyone for their work and dedication, and wished happy holidays to them all. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

