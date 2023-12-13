Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners [Image 5 of 12]

    III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Sanchez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Timothy Gatlin, the commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade, speaks with other senior leaders and Fort Cavazos Good Neighbor Program partners during the holiday reception held at the III Armored Corps Headquarters on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The holiday reception was held to build camaraderie amongst command teams and the Good Neighbor Program partners within the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday
    1stCavalryDivision
    IIICorps
    FortCavazos

