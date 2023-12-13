III Armored and Fort Cavazos host holiday reception with community partners

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, pours a drink during the holiday reception held at the III Armored Corps Headquarters on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The holiday reception was held to build camaraderie amongst command teams and the Good Neighbor Program partners within the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

