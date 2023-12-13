Chaplain Maj. Sharon Browne poses with her family following the commencement of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony. Browne retired after 33 years of service. Most of Browne’s tenure as an Army chaplain has been focused on creating a more inclusive environment within the chaplaincy. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
Female chaplain retires with a legacy of faith, service, and inclusion
