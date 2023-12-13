Chaplain Maj. Sharon Browne poses with her family following the commencement of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony. Browne retired after 33 years of service. Most of Browne’s tenure as an Army chaplain has been focused on creating a more inclusive environment within the chaplaincy. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 09:16 Photo ID: 8172010 VIRIN: 231214-A-HJ939-1972 Resolution: 3464x2958 Size: 6.26 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female chaplain retires with a legacy of faith, service, and inclusion [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.