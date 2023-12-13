Chaplain Maj. Sharon Browne retired after 33 years of service. Most of Browne’s tenure as an Army chaplain has been focused on creating a more inclusive environment within the chaplaincy. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
Female chaplain retires with a legacy of faith, service, and inclusion
