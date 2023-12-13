Female chaplain retires with a legacy of faith, service, and inclusion

Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks with Chaplain Maj. Sharon Browne before the commencement of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony. Browne retired after 33 years of service. Most of Browne’s tenure as an Army chaplain has been focused on creating a more inclusive environment within the chaplaincy. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

