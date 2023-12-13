U.S. Marines Spread Cheer with Toys for Tots in Alaska

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas R. Baumbach, with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, maneuvers a snow machine and sled filled with toys in Galena, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2023. Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing transported snow machines, personnel and sleds filled with toys to assist in delivering a message of joy and hope to children in small Alaskan villages throughout the holiday season. The Toys for Tots mission is a testament to the Marine Corps spirit in the last frontier, bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz)

