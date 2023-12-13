At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Cpt. Kyle C. Fleming briefs the emergency management operations chief, Sarah Jones, and her deputy, Jerry Breznican, on working through the preparation for the Rehersal of Concept (ROC).
A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8171859
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-AZ289-5353
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|472.49 KB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT