    Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Cpt. Kyle C. Fleming briefs the emergency management team on the concept of preparation for the Rehersal of Concept (ROC).

    A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.

    USACE
    emergency management
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfiresRecovery23

