Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill

At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Cpt. Kyle C. Fleming briefs the emergency management team on the concept of preparation for the Rehersal of Concept (ROC).



A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.

Date Taken: 12.08.2023
Location: KIHEI, HI, US
Hometown: LAHAINA, HI, US