At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Cpt. Kyle C. Fleming briefs the emergency management team on the concept of preparation for the Rehersal of Concept (ROC).
A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.
This work, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
