Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill

At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, the emergency management operations deputy chief, Jerry Breznican, works through the preparation for the Rehearsal of Concept (ROC).



A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.

Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Location: KIHEI, HI, US Hometown: LAHAINA, HI, US