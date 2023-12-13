At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, the emergency management operations deputy chief, Jerry Breznican, works through the preparation for the Rehearsal of Concept (ROC).
A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8171836
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-AZ289-5361
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|494.49 KB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT