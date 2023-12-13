Yorktown, Va. (December 14, 2023) A group photo captured during Class 23010’s graduation at the Tri-Service Optician School onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The school is a component of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 21:00 Photo ID: 8171815 VIRIN: 231214-N-TG517-2574 Resolution: 5375x3194 Size: 2.51 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 13 of 13], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.