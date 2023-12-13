Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 8 of 13]

    Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 14, 2023) A group photo captured during Class 23010’s graduation at the Tri-Service Optician School onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The school is a component of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 21:00
    Photo ID: 8171810
    VIRIN: 231214-N-TG517-1810
    Resolution: 5261x3807
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 13 of 13], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Optician
    Tri-Service Optician School

