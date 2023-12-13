Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Antwon Webster

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Carol Vernon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Meet Antwon Webster, who is an integral Maui Wildfire recovery mission member, recently shared his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to serve. He comes to the recovery mission from Sacramento District, where he is the Logistics chief.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 21:06
    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    MauiWildfires
    HawaiiWildfires

