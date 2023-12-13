Meet Antwon Webster, who is an integral Maui Wildfire recovery mission member, recently shared his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to serve. He comes to the recovery mission from Sacramento District, where he is the Logistics chief.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 8171806 VIRIN: 231215-A-VS667-1215 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 213.17 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Antwon Webster, by Carol Vernon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.