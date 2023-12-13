Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 AMC Weapons Safety Team of the Year

    2023 AMC Weapons Safety Team of the Year

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.1507

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Lowe, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing weapons safety manager, and Master Sgt. Mark Kenyon, 60th AMW safety superintendent, kneel next to an inert MK-82 general purpose bomb at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. Lowe and Kenyon won the 2023 Air Mobility Command Weapons Safety Team of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.1507
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 8171710
    VIRIN: 231214-F-IP635-1003
    Resolution: 7840x5227
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 AMC Weapons Safety Team of the Year, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Safety AMC Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT