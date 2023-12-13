2023 AMC Weapons Safety Team of the Year

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Lowe, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing weapons safety manager, and Master Sgt. Mark Kenyon, 60th AMW safety superintendent, kneel next to an inert MK-82 general purpose bomb at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. Lowe and Kenyon won the 2023 Air Mobility Command Weapons Safety Team of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

