    Air Force Thunderbirds 2024 Poster

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    This poster was created for distribution by the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” for the 2024 show season. (U.S. Air Force graphic image created by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8171659
    VIRIN: 231215-F-IH091-8576
    Resolution: 5766x7048
    Size: 16.27 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Thunderbirds 2024 Poster, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Poster
    Air Force

