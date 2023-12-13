Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, briefs a Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) defueling update to Department of Health members, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage saw the removal of more than 99.9 percent of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transportation of the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. Phase 5 defueling continues with the removal of residual fuel located in the surge lines and portions of the tank gallery. JTF-RH will complete its defueling mission at the end of Phase 5, which is projected to end no later than March 31, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Johanna Pullum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 8171658 VIRIN: 231215-A-NT260-1065 Resolution: 5222x3481 Size: 7.01 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director Updates Hawaii Department of Health Officials, by SPC Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.