    SD Austin and DSD Hicks Host Holiday Town Hall Meeting [Image 9 of 11]

    SD Austin and DSD Hicks Host Holiday Town Hall Meeting

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a town hall meeting with members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Dec. 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Austin and DSD Hicks Host Holiday Town Hall Meeting [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    town hall meeting
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks
    Director of Administration and Management Jennifer C. Walsh

