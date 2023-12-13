California Capital Airshow 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Neelon, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron assistant director of operations talks to a California Capital Airshow (CCA) attendee about the U-2 Dragon Lady at Rancho Cordova, California, Sept. 24, 2023. The CCA held several demonstrations of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon over the weekend which drew a crowd of more than 105,000 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

