    California Capital Airshow 2023

    RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Neelon, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron assistant director of operations talks to a California Capital Airshow (CCA) attendee about the U-2 Dragon Lady at Rancho Cordova, California, Sept. 24, 2023. The CCA held several demonstrations of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon over the weekend which drew a crowd of more than 105,000 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:11
    Photo ID: 8171536
    VIRIN: 230923-F-DG904-1455
    Resolution: 8427x5618
    Size: 33.75 MB
    Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Capital Airshow 2023, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U-2 Dragon Lady pilot aviation fly inspire

