    MacDill welcomes home redeployers during Operation Homecoming [Image 5 of 5]

    MacDill welcomes home redeployers during Operation Homecoming

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in Operation Homecoming at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. Operation Homecoming is a biannual event designed to recognize the achievements of returning Airmen from various deployments across the world. This event was beach themed and welcomed redeployers from July through December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 8171407
    VIRIN: 231215-F-IA158-1220
    Resolution: 7181x4787
    Size: 22.09 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill welcomes home redeployers during Operation Homecoming [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    Operation Homecoming
    Air Force
    recognition
    Deployment
    redeployers

