Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in Operation Homecoming at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. Operation Homecoming is a biannual event designed to recognize the achievements of returning Airmen from various deployments across the world. This event was beach themed and welcomed redeployers from July through December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8171407
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-IA158-1220
|Resolution:
|7181x4787
|Size:
|22.09 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill welcomes home redeployers during Operation Homecoming [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
